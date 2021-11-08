Incitec Pivot's Plant Closure Threatens 170 Brisbane Jobs

Staff at Incitec Pivot’s Brisbane site have been spun into uncertainty after the business announced it would be shutting its Gibson Island manufacturing operations next year.

It comes as a shock for workers. Less than a month ago, Gibson Island welcomed a high profile tour from QLD Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk and mining magnate and now green entrepreneur, Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest.

Forrests’ company Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) is exploring whether Incitec’s operations can both run on and produce hydrogen.

The study will continue to progress and may play a part in whether the Gibson Island manufacturing operations can be repurposed.

The ASX company's facility closure will impact about 170 employees after it failed to secure a viable long-term gas supply deal.

Pressures are mounting on Incitec to clarify what that “impact” will look like including whether it will include redundancies, redeployments or something else. Incitec has already factored in an $83.5 million cost for redundancies and plant decommissioning for the 50-year-old site.

The company says its commitment to Brisbane remains “strong” and that it would continue investing in its import distribution centre at Gibson Island and look at opportunities to repurpose the site for the future.

