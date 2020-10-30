Incoming Bulldogs Coach Trent Barrett Opens Up On Potential Signings Ahead Of New Season

Before even stepping foot in Belmore, Trent Barrett is already transforming the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs from cellar-dwellers to finals contenders.

Nick Cotric, Kyle Flanagan, Blake Green, Jack Hetherington & Corey Waddell will all join Barrett at the Bulldogs in 2021 and there might be room for a few more major signings.

Barrett joined The Rush Hour with MG on Friday night and discussed the Bulldogs recruitment strategy, which could include a few Penrith Panthers.

Barrett also opened up on how he managed to convince All Blacks legend Steve Hansen to join the club.


