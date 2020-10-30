Incoming Bulldogs Coach Trent Barrett Opens Up On Potential Signings Ahead Of New Season
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG
Before even stepping foot in Belmore, Trent Barrett is already transforming the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs from cellar-dwellers to finals contenders.
Nick Cotric, Kyle Flanagan, Blake Green, Jack Hetherington & Corey Waddell will all join Barrett at the Bulldogs in 2021 and there might be room for a few more major signings.
Barrett joined The Rush Hour with MG on Friday night and discussed the Bulldogs recruitment strategy, which could include a few Penrith Panthers.
Barrett also opened up on how he managed to convince All Blacks legend Steve Hansen to join the club; hear the full chat below.