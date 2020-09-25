Increased Cyclonic Activity Expected This Wet Season For Mackay & The Whitsundays

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast a 94% chance of a La Nina to develop before the start of the tropical cyclone season.

La Nina, meaning "a cooling of the water in the equatorial Pacific, which occurs at irregular intervals, and is associated with widespread changes in weather patterns complementary to those of El Niño, but less extensive and damaging in their effects"

Speaking with The Daily Mercury, Dr Andrew Magee from the Centre of Water, Climate and Land at the University of Newcastle, has forecast 11 tropical cyclones for Australia, with three to six cyclones forming off Australia's east coast this season.

"The expected count this season is four. There is a 55 per cent chance of four or more forming for the eastern region. The eastern region sees about three cyclones a year. Not all of those events will make landfall but it doesn't take a landfalling event to make an impact. The new Long-Range Tropical Cyclone Outlook (pictured below) for Australia provides an additional tool to understand tropical cyclone risk for the upcoming tropical cyclone season," he said.

To be cyclone and storm safe, check out the Mackay Regional Council and Whitsunday Regional Council Websites.

In the event of cyclones, storms and bushfires this storm season, Triple M will be on air and will give you the information you need, when you need it.

TC Debbie made landfall near Airlie Beach in March 2017