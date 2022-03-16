Increased Pop Up Vaccination Clinics Arriving Ahead Of Colder Months

An autumn vaccine blitz is underway across Victoria in an attempt to drive up booster rates before winter.

Health Minister Martin Foley says the rate of vaccination needs to increase, almost 63% of Victorians have had their booster job.

"Don’t rely on two doses to get you through this winter," Health Minister Foley said.

"If you are due, make march the month you get your third dose."

A new Omicron sub-variant threatens to cause chaos as the colder months approaches.

"The BA. 2 subvariant of Omicron is slowly and gradually asserting itself,”" Foley said.

Victoria recorded 9,42 cases on Wednesday, the highest figure in over a month.

Covid-19 commander Jeroen Weimar says case are expected to surge, arguing the importance of a third vaccination as protection against the virus.

Over 120 pop-up vax clinics will be established in certain suburbs with low booster rates, including Hume, Brimbank, Melton, Casey and Darebin.

Victorians can lock in their appointments at various spots, including libraries, sports facilities, malls, markets, festivals, playgrounds, primary schools and Bunnings in those councils.

As it stands, there are 1.7 million people who are due to receive their third dose after a gap since dose number two.

