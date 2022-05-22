Independent Dai Le Looks To Take Sydney's Fowler, Labor's Hopes For Kristina Keneally Dashed

Independent Dai Le appears to have taken the seat of Fowler in Sydney’s west, while Labor holds onto hopes they’ll retain the Labor stronghold.

Ms Le, the deputy mayor of Fairfield, told the ABC she was quietly confident she would come out on top, as hopes for Labor candidate Kristina Keneally wane.

"I am quietly confident. I know that we are ahead but I'm waiting for pre-poll votes as well as postal votes to come in, but it looks like it's trending that way.”

"I think the Fowler community is saying we are going to have our own voice, we are going to stand up, we're going speak for ourselves."

As of Sunday morning, results showed Ms Le sitting at 52.4 per cent.

Labor attracted significant criticism over their decision to parachute Keneally into the electorate; with Keneally only moving to the area from Sydney’s northern beaches a few months ago.



Adding more controversy to the matter, former member for Fowler Chris Hayes had supported local Vietnamese Australia Lawyer Tu Le to take represent the electorate.

Ms Le attributed her popularity to her background in the area, as well as anger at both parties and the poor treatment of Sydney’s western suburbs during Covid19 lockdowns.

"A lot of people are telling me they are sick and tired of major parties, and people are telling me Kristina Keneally is not connected to this community — she has no roots here,

"I think the Fowler community is saying we are going to have our own voice, we are going to stand up, we're going speak for ourselves," she said.

Join Tom Tilley and co-hosts Jan Fran, Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.

