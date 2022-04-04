Independent Inquiry Into Australia’s Handling Of The Covid Pandemic

In a non-political move, three leading philanthropic foundations are funding an inquiry into Australia’s handling of the Covid pandemic.

Led by chancellor of Western Sydney University, Peter Shergold, the inquiry is spearheaded by Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest’s Minderoo Foundation, the Paul Ramsay Foundation and the John and Myriam Wylie Foundation.

With state and territory governments around the country hesitant to scrutinise Australia’s pandemic response, the six-month review, hopes to deliver imperative lessons to better prepare the country for another crisis.

Professor Shergold, a former public servant who led the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet under John Howard and Kevin Rudd, said he is hopeful that governments, industries, and the broader community will voluntarily engage with the investigation.

“This is not intended to be a politically partisan hatchet job. It is trying to say, there will be future pandemics, there will be future health crises, and what can we learn from this experience over the last two years?” he said.

“I am certain that whilst we will focus on health crises, as we start to do this there will also probably be implications for the other sorts of crises that governments now face on a regular basis, whether environmental or financial.” - Prof Shergold

Working with non-profit data, and economic analysis group e61 Institute and contributions, the panel will include Doherty Institute director Sharon Lewin, University of Queensland chancellor and former head of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Varghese, businesswoman Jillian Broadbent, and 2021 Young Australian of the Year Isobel Marshall.

Submissions can be made online at e61.in/covid-review and will be kept confidential.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 6,082

Covid-related deaths: 6

Hospital and ICU admissions: 231 / 6

Northern Territory

New cases: TBA

Covid-related deaths: TBA

Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 739

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 45 / 4

Queensland

New cases: 7,707

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 437 / 14

New South Wales

New cases: 15,572

Covid-related deaths: 6

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,418 / 56

Victoria

New cases: 10,011

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions:305 / 17

South Australia

New cases: 4,595

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 209 / 8

Tasmania

New cases: 1,725

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 40 / 1

New Zealand

New cases: 10,205

Covid-related deaths: 9

Hospital and ICU admissions: 734 / 25

