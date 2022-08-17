Independent NSW Flood Inquiry Recommends Relocation And Flood Zone Buy Backs

Buying back flood-prone properties, merging back-office operations of the NSW Rural Fire Service and State Emergency Services (SES) and restricting development in flood-prone areas are just some of the recommendations handed to the NSW State Government into this year’s floods.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet handed down the report of the independent inquiry which found several failures and made 28 recommendations, with him announcing the State Government would accept them all.

The report was written by former chief scientist Mary O’Kane and former NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller, who the premier tasked with examining recovery and reconstruction efforts.

The pair investigated the emergency response to the floods and what were the causes that left locals being rescued by private boats.

It also examined the viability of floodplains to be used to develop on in the future.

At Lismore today to deliver the report, Perrottet said the government already begun making changes since the floods, but there was much more to be done.

“The power of nature to swamp the beautiful Northern Rivers was devastating, and that will be matched by our commitment and dedication to rebuild and retrain our communities for the future,” he said.

“This is a long journey in front of us, and we need to make sure we rebuild in a resilient way, in a way that keeps the character and the charm of these wonderful communities.”

NSW Government will also establish a reconstruction authority by the end of the year.

It will be NSW’s lead agency responsible for disaster prevention and investigate solutions for long-term mitigation.

Resilience NSW, the state’s agency responsible for disaster recovery, will be reconfigured following criticism it received in the wake of the floods.

“We’ll be reshaping Resilience NSW and transforming it into a leaner, nimble agency known as Recovery NSW that will focus on the first 100 days post event.” - Dominic Perrottet

The report found raising the Warragamba Dam Wall in Sydney’s west could delay infrastructure flooding by 11 hours.

A case study is expected in the next volume of the report which said the long-held plan would give residents more time to evacuate.

The committee were presented cases for both sides of the case, but no recommendations were made.

