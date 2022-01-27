Indoor Mask Requirement Extended To Entire Southwest

Premier Mark McGowan introduced an extension of the current mask mandate ruling to the state's entire southwest.

Effective since Thursday night, masks are now compulsory during indoor public settings in Wheatbelt and Great Southern.

It also applies to anyone who travelled to those regions since January 20, and is now elsewhere

McGowan is yet to rule out an extension to further regions if cases persist.

The extension comes as more exposure sites are being detected around the Perth and Peel regions, with a spike in cases expected over the coming days.

The indoor public settings ruling includes aged care facilities, hospitals, pubs and restaurants.

Premier Mark McGowan spoke on the decision to cover further regions.

"Third dose vaccinations and mask wearing help limit the spread of Omicron, which is why masks will be mandatory for all public indoor settings in the Wheatbelt and Great Southern," Mr McGowan said.

"Just like in Perth, Peel and the South-West, it's important to follow this public health rule now, to slow the spread of Omicron in the regions." - Premier McGowan

Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said the requirement is important to follow after the detection of cases within southwest communities.

"We now have three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in this region and I'd encourage people to take this seriously," Ms Sanderson said.

"Please check the exposure sites often as they are being regularly updated and get tested.

"If you haven't already please get vaccinated, including your third dose, when you are due."

