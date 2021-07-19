- NRL News"Inexcusable & Unacceptable" | Ryan Girdler Reacts To Lachlan Lewis' Strange Halftime Incident
"Inexcusable & Unacceptable" | Ryan Girdler Reacts To Lachlan Lewis' Strange Halftime Incident
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG
Triple M's Ryan Girdler has slammed Bulldogs five-eighth Lachlan Lewis for his halftime brain fade during Sunday night's game agains the Rabbitohs.
Lewis was sent to the sin-bin for tackling Cody Walker after the halftime siren sparking a mini melee.
Girdler called the act from Lewis "inexcusable and unacceptable".
LISTEN HERE:
Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!