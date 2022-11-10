Infant Dies In House Fire In Sydney's Southwest

A six-week-old baby has died in a house fire in Sydney’s southwest on Wednesday afternoon.

A newborn baby has died after suffering severe burns in a house fire which broke out in the kitchen of a Darwin Road home in Campbelltown at around 2:15PM on Wednesday.

Emergency services rushed to the aid of the baby and attempted to treat him for burns to 90 percent of his body.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

A rescue helicopter was deployed with specialists on board to assist in treating the infant before transporting him to Campbelltown Hospital.

The baby later passed away from his injuries in hospital.

A second child was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire but an investigation into the blaze has been established.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.