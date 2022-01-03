Infections Rip Across Queensland With Covid-Peak Anticipated Mid-January

Queensland recorded 4,249 new infections and sadly one 'probable' Covid-related death on Monday.

The new cases were detected from 30,806 swabs collected on Sunday, as people settled into a hopeful new year.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits.

There are currently 147 people in hospital, with 10 of those are in ICU, and one patient on a ventilator.

The rapid surge in cases and hospitalisations, continues to gain momentum, with reported infections up from 3587 on Sunday, and ICU patients doubling in 24-hours.

In QLD, 86.6 per cent of people aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated, while more than 90 per cent have received their first dose.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk pleaded with Queensland residents and holiday-makers to mask up and take every precaution to prevent infection.

“This goes to show that this pandemic can have very serious consequences are to anyone,” the premier said after announcing that a man in his 30's had passed away overnight.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr John Gerrard said the man "died suddenly in his home on the Gold Coast last night" and testing was underway to confirm whether his death was COVID-related.

"All I would say very strongly is that it's very, very unusual for a young man to die suddenly from COVID-19," Dr Gerrard said.

"So it needs further investigation exactly what has happened here."

It follows an indoor mask mandate reintroduced from Sunday as the number of Covid cases increases across the state.

“We must not underplay how severe this disease can be, and hence the increased need for masks indoors,” the CHO said.

Already required in supermarkets and shops, on public transport and in ride-share vehicles, in airports, planes, cinemas and theatres, on Saturday it was advised that "they will also be required in workplaces – unless it is unsafe to do so – in pubs, clubs and cafes – except where people are seated – in indoor stadiums and sports arenas, in libraries, nail salons and waiting rooms at medical centres."

Meantime, Dr Gerrard continued to reinforce that over the coming weeks, "substantial" infections would be recorded, stating that "all of us are going to be exposed".

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr