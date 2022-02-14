Infections Trend Down Along East Coast Of Australia

It seems Covid cases and hospitalisations are dropping across four states.

Check out all the details:

New South Wales

New South Wales recorded a slight dip in cases with 6,184 new infections detected on Monday, down 502 from the previous day.

Of today's new infections, 2,144 were reported through positive PCR tests, while 4,040 cases were detected from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

There has now been a total of 322,610 positive RATs recorded since reporting began on 13 January 2022.

Sadly, another 14 lives have been lost with Covid in the past 24-hour reporting period.

Hosptialisations have plateaued with 1,649 patients admitted to NSW hospitals with Covid, including 100 in intensive care.

Victoria

Victoria reported 7,104 new infections on Monday, down by 119 from the previous day.

Sadly, two lives have been lost with Covid during the last 24-hour reporting period.

Of today's new infections 2,058 were detected through positive PCR tests from a total of 14,846 swabs collected the day prior.

While 5,046 cases were reported by Victorians from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

There are currently 53,707 active coronavirus cases, with 465 people in hospital with Covid, while 626 of those are in ICU and 18 are on ventilators.

Tasmania

Tasmania reported a slight rise in cases with 408 new infections on MOnday, up by 37 from the previous day.

Of today's new infections, 85 were reported through positive PCR tests, while 323 cases were detected from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

Currently eight people are in hospital specifically for coronavirus, while a further four patients with Covid are being treated for unrelated conditions and one person is in intensive care.

Queensland

Queensland recorded a slump in cases with 3,750 new infections detected on Monday, down by more than half from the previous day which reported 7,311 cases.

Of today's new infections, 963 cases were detected in school-aged children.

Sadly, another six lives have been lost with Covid in the past 24-hour reporting period.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed three of the six were in aged care.

There are currently 484 people in public hospitals with Covid and 30 in private facilities, while 40 patients are being treated in intensive care, and 20 patients require a ventilator.

