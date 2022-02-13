Infections Trend Down As Covid Compliance Slackens

Covid infections across the eastern seaboard are starting to stabilise as cases in New South Wales and Tasmania decline, while Victoria plateaus.

It comes as Covid check-in compliance rules ease to varying degrees in each state, with some jurisdictions slacking off.

Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas conceded on Saturday that people were getting a little complacent with QR codes.

“I think it is apparent that people are getting a little complacent around QR codes,” he said.

“The important thing to bear in mind, however, is that they do serve a vitally important part of the architecture for the vaccinated economy.” - Minister Pallas

New South Wales

New South Wales recorded a slight dip in cases with 6,686 new infections detected on Sunday, down 1,497 from the previous day.

Of today's new infections, 2,385 were reported through positive PCR tests, while 4,301 cases were detected from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

Sadly, another 22 lives have been lost with Covid in the past 24-hour reporting period.

Hosptialisations have eased slightly with 1,614 patients admitted to NSW hospitals with Covid, including 93 in intensive care, down from 1,650 and 104 respectively on Saturday.

Victoria

Victoria reported 7,223 new infections on Sunday, up by one from the previous day.

Sadly, 18 lives have been lost with Covid during the last 24-hour reporting period.

Of today's new infections 2,364 were detected through positive PCR tests from a total of 19,178 swabs collected the day prior.

While 4,859 cases were reported by Victorians from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

There are currently 54,494 active coronavirus cases, with 465 people in hospital with Covid, while 62 of those are in ICU and 17 are on ventilators.

Tasmania

Tasmania reported a slight drop in cases with 371 new infections on Sunday, down by 85 from the previous day.

Of today's new infections, 110 were reported through positive PCR tests, while 261 cases were detected from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

Currently five people are in hospital specifically for coronavirus, while a further 5 patients with Covid are being treated for unrelated conditions and one person is in intensive care.

