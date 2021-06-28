Infectious Disease Experts Warn Greater Sydney Lockdown May Have Come Too Late

Contact tracers in Sydney are scrambling as the Bondi cluster grows with a spike of new infections expected over the coming days.

With the Premier on Monday announcing 18 new cases linked to the outbreak with more than 300 exposure sites now listed.

Meanwhile, the debate continues to rage over whether NSW lockdown should have happened sooner with health experts suggesting it has come too late.

"There were a lot of experts who were saying do it earlier, up to a week earlier. I wasn't one of them. I think I got it wrong. Doing it now was essential and maybe doing it a day or two earlier may have helped" - Infectious Diseases Expert Professor Robert Booy

Meanwhile, Deputy Premier John Barilaro, backs the state's health authorities, explaining to Seven, that the added exposure sites on Saturday throughout Sydney was cause for alarm.

"We made those decisions based on the data and information from Dr Kerry Chan and her team. Yes, there is no playbook, no rule book. I'm sure people will say we could have gone two days earlier, two days later. The reality is it’s the same way we've managed it for 18-months" - John Barilaro

Greater Sydney areas, including the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong regions remain in a two-week lockdown until 2 July.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.