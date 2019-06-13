Inflatable Surf Reef Coming To Bunbury

The world's first ever inflatable surf reef will soon be calling Bunbury home!

The surf reef, called an Airwave, was the brainchild of Yallingup surfer Troy Bottegal who also chose Bunbury's back beach as the ideal test site.

Mr Bottegal worked on the idea for around a decade before presenting it to Bunbury City Council in 2018.

The Airwave is a dome shaped bladder which stands two metres high, and measures twelve metres in diameter.

It is designed to mimic a surf reef’s shallow leading edge, lifting, peaking and hollowing the swell to create a concave tapered wall of water or wave.

It will have minimal environmental impact and is made from an environmentally safe compound.

The Council gave the project the go-ahead this week, with a sponsorship agreement to a maximum value of $75,000.

Mr Bottegal is happy to have the backing from Bunbury Council.

“The Airwave project is the result of converting creative thought into a viable physical form, that is able to be tested in a natural environment,” Mr Bottegal said.

“I am very excited that the Bunbury City Council have had the fortitude and belief to bring this world’s first test installation into reality, for the Bunbury region.

The intention is to eventually create a multiple installation along the Back Beach stretch, with the

possibility of Bunbury becoming a bonafide world surfing destination.”

Bunbury Mayor Gary Brennan congratulated Mr Bottegal on the project and is looking forward to the Airwave calling Bunbury home.

“Council is excited about this project which can only have positive outcomes for Bunbury by bringing more people to our wonderful city and an increase in exposure to a worldwide audience,” Mayor Brennan said.

“This exposure will then have flow-on effects for the local economy, support our local business and tourism operators.

“The City looks forward to the project taking shape at our very own Back Beach in November.”

Find more information about Airwave here: https://www.waveco.com.au/