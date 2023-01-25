Inflation Rises More Than Forecasted To Close Out 2022

The rate of inflation has accelerated to 7.8% in the final three months of 2022, marking the highest yearly increase in more than 30 years.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has shown a fourth consecutive rise per quarter, increasing the cost of living greater than when GST was introduced in 2000.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers is keeping an open mind, estimating the peak has been reached.

"But we won't know that for sure until we get the numbers since this march quarter that we're in now," he said.

"We are optimistic about the future of our economy and the future of our country, but we are realistic about our extreme price pressures."

Food an none-alcoholic beverages are among the most significant increases in prices. While holiday travel and accommodation in Australia (13.3% rise), electricity (8.6%) and international travel (7.6%) have all jumped.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics’ head of statistics Michelle Marquardt said the demand for travel of the Christmas period is a contributing factor to the rising cost.

"The increase for the quarter was slightly higher than the quarterly movements for the September and June quarters last year (both 1.8 per cent)," she said.

Opposition leader, Peter Dutton accused the Treasurer of falsifying an estimated peak.