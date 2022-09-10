Inglis: Messy Manly Need To Question Themselves

Greg Inglis has called the Manly Sea Eagles a mess and believes the club needs to be asking themselves questions rather than the players in the form of a survey.

“As players, we were never surveyed, we sat in a room and talked it out,” Inglis said to Triple M’s Saturday Scrum.

“Given the circumstances of Manly are going through and the way they finished the season, that’s probably why they’re doing surveys and asking questions.

“Manly are probably asking themselves questions. Look what they did with Des, they pretty much gave him an ultimatum for next year.”

“I’m not really sure what’s going on at the moment but it seems like a big mess to me.”

