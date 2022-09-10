Inglis Opens Up On Retirement Struggles

Greg Inglis has opened up about his struggles since retiring from the NRL in 2019 and how his Goanna Academy helped him find his feet.

After some post-retirement coaching roles left him unfulfilled, Inglis set up the Goanna Academy which is an Indigenous-owned mental health organisation that targets at-risk groups such as regional males, youth, and First Nation communities.

“It’s no secret that I did struggle in the first year or two, when I retired I tried to stay within the sport but I just got out of routine,” Inglis said to the Triple M Saturday Scrum.

“I’ve got my own academy running and it’s going really well. I work in the preventative side of things and share my story with people in schools, communities and businesses.

“It helps me because I get to tell my own story instead of living inside my own head.”

