Injured Hiker Winched From Toowoomba Mountain

Image: Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

Toowoomba's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter winched a woman from a Toowoomba mountain yesterday afternoon, after she was injured while hiking.

The rescue chopper was called to the scene of the accident in the Toowoomba region, just before 3:30pm.

It's believed the woman was on her way down the mountain track, after making it to the summit, when she slipped and injured her left ankle.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Flight Paramedic was initially winched down to the woman, aged in her forties.

The woman was stabilised and winched back up to the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper, before being flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

