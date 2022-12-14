Injured Police Officer Recovers In Hospital Following QLD Shooting

Police officer Constable Randall Kiri is recovering from his injuries in hospital after escaping the horrific Queensland shooting earlier in the week.

The Queensland Police Union released a statement along with an image of Mr Kirk recovering after undergoing surgery.

Mr Kirk was forced to undergo surgery to remove shrapnel after being seriously wounded during the siege.

Constable Randall Kirk was one of four officers involved in the siege at a Wieambilla property where two of his colleagues were killed in an execution style ambush.

Constable Matthew Arnold and Constable Rachel McCrow were shot and killed during the siege, while Constable Kirk sustained serious injuries and Constable Keely Brough managed to escape the scene uninjured.

The Police Union said that Mr Kirk is set to be released to recover at home.

"The surgeons and nursing teams did a tremendous job and he will be released from hospital soon to continue his recovery at home with his wife Breanna and their young daughter," - Police Union

Mr Kirk said in a statement that he is thinking about the families of the fallen officers.

"I'm feeling fine, just a little sore. My main thoughts are with the other police families at this awful time," he said.

"It means a lot to know the community cares for us all.

"My wife and I have a young family and would appreciate privacy as we come to terms with this."

