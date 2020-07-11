"Inmates Running The Asylum" | MG Reacts To Anthony Seibold's Bizarre Training Technique

Triple M's Mark Geyer and Ryan Girdler have reacted to Anthony Seibold's bizarre training technique, implemented this week.

According to Broncos captain Alex Glenn, the players dictated and ran the show at training, after the club slumped to their sixth straight loss.

"It's the inmates running the asylum," MG reacted to the news.

LISTEN HERE:

Girdler also slammed the Brisbane Broncos administration for their poorly executed contract with Anthony Seibold; hear the full chat below.