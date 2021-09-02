Inner West Apartment Thrown Into Lockdown After Covid Outbreak

Residents at Common Grounds Towers in Camperdown are now deemed close contacts and will have to isolate for 14 days after four people tested positive to Covid-19.

The six-story, 104-unit facility was confirmed to be in a 14-day lockdown from Thursday morning September 2 where two tenants were confirmed to have the virus last Sunday before two more came up with positive tests yesterday.

Mission Australia, the company which runs the facility says they supported NSW Health’s decision to lock the facility down.

Mission Australia’s CEO James Toomey provided a statement following the announcement.

“People who have been homeless for a long period of time, like many residents at Common Ground, are more likely to be facing complex physical and mental health concerns. This places them at greater risk of their health being compromised if they are infected with the Delta strain of COVID-19. It also makes the process of managing COVIDSafe practices all the more challenging,” the statement read.

A deep clean has been completed on the premises whilst residents are routinely checked. It’s been revealed more than a third of its tenants and most staff were vaccinated in July and August.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.