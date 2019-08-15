Innisfail man charged after another alleged assault in our CBD.

A 25-year-old Innisfail man was charged early this morning following an assault incident in the Cairns CBD.

Police will allege that a 25-year-old Manoora man was walking along Abbott Street at around 1am when he passed a group of four people. It will be alleged that a female from the group spoke with the man and then pushed him.

A male from the group then allegedly engaged with the man before punching him to the head, causing him to immediately lose consciousness and fall to the footpath. The group then walked off.

Police and ambulance officers attended the scene and the man was transported to the Cairns Hospital for examination and treatment. He sustained facial bruising and swelling as a result of the incident.

Police crews located the group near the intersection of Lake and Aplin Streets shortly afterward and the man was taken into custody.

He was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm in a public place and is expected to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on September 2.