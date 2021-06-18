Inquest Into The Fortitude Valley Arson Attack That Killed 15 People Begins

An inquest into an arson attack that left 15 people dead began on Monday.

On March 8, 1973, the Whiskey Au Go Go nightclub in Brisbane's Fortitude Valley was set alight when two drums of petrol were ignited in the building’s foyer.

The escape routes for the building were either blocked or hazardous, forcing some patrons to choose between enduring a five-metre jump off the club’s awning or climbing out of the venue’s changing-room windows.

Of the estimated 50 occupants in the building at the time the fire was lit, 15 ended up succumbing to carbon monoxide poisoning before emergency services arrived.

Two men, John Stuart and James Finch, were charged over the incident and have since passed away.

Monday’s inquest was launched with the intent of discovering whether any other parties were involved in the inferno, whether police muddled with the investigations, and what the definitive motive for the attack was.

The Queensland Briefing

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.