Inquiry Into Central Coast Council’s Half A Billion Debt Begins

The public inquiry into the Central Coast’s financial mess is officially underway.

All councillors since 2017 have been summoned to appear as well as senior staff from the current council and the former councils of Gosford and Wyong.

Inquiry begins into Central Coast Council's half a billion debt

Former Mayor Lisa Matthews was one of the first to face questioning, after being summoned on day one.

The probe into council’s half a billion-dollar debt is expected to last three weeks.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Coast Adam Crouch says the Commissioner's received more than 100 written submissions.

“Commissioner Roslyn McCulloch has more than 30 years of experience in local government and planning law and has been given the broadest possible terms for this open and transparent inquiry by local government Minister Shelly Hancock. The people of the Central Coast want answers and want people held accountable for this situation and also to make sure it never happens again.”

It was announced in October 2020 that the council was in an $89 million deficit and could not pay more than 2,000 staff.

