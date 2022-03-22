Inquiry Into Murder Of Hannah Clarke & Her Three Kids Begins

An inquest into the death of Brisbane woman Hannah Clarke and her three children has officially been launched.

The inquest into the murders has so far heard of Hannah’s bravery in attempting to protect her children from her estranged husband Rowan Baxter.

The 31-year-old mother of three along with her three children, six-year-old Aaliyah, four-year-old Laianah and three-year-old Trey were murdered by Mr Baxter while they were preparing for the school run in back in 2020.

Baxter, 42, poured petrol over his family and set them alight before turning a knife on himself.

Witnesses yesterday took to the stand to describe the incident in detail, with a neighbour of the family saying Ms Clarke was “amazingly strong” as she attempted to prevent Mr Baxter from hurting the children.

According to the neighbour, Ms Clarke could be heard calling for help as Mr Baxter attacked the family.

"Call the police, he's trying to kill me, he's put petrol on me," she said.

A number of other witnesses are set to be heard including counsellors who assisted Ms Clarke during the demise of her marriage and a support worker who spoke with Baxter only 16 hours prior to the attack.

CCTV footage will also be presented showing Mr Baxter purchasing the jerry can he used to set the family alight.

Ms Clarke’s father who was waiting outside the court during the inquiry said he was hoping to understand why this was allowed to happen.

"We're just hoping that we can work out where the system let Hannah and her children down," he said.

"And they can put procedures in place and move on, so people won't have to go through this terrible thing."

A coroner will investigate whether prevention measures could have been put in place as the violence toward Ms Clarke escalated.

