Inquiry Into The Impact Of Stolen Generation On Indigenous To Be Established

The Queensland Government have announced an inquiry into the impact of the Stolen Generation and colonisation on indigenous Australians.

The inquiry comes as the Path to Treaty legislation was passed in state parliament on Wednesday evening.

The inquiry will be called the Truth-telling and Healing inquiry and will be made up of five board members.

The Truth-telling and Healing inquiry will be run for a minimum of three years.

As part of the inquiry, the board will hold several hearings which may result in financial compensation, changes to education and health reform.

The board will have authority to force Queensland Police Commissioner Katrina Carroll to appear in hearings to give evidence.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the new legislation in a defining moment in history.

“All Queenslanders will benefit from a reconciled Queensland, and we are committed to working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples towards reconciliation, truth-telling and healing, and reframing the relationship,” she said.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander Partnerships Minister Craig Crawford said the inquiry will help Australia begin to heal from its dark past.

“Any treaty must be based on truth. The Truth-telling and Healing Inquiry will provide a public platform for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and non-Indigenous Queenslanders to tell their truth,” he said.

“It will support individuals, communities, and Queensland to heal, and set out a way forward for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and the Palaszczuk Government to work together towards future treaties.”

The premier is set to travel to London alongside indigenous Australians to collect Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander artefacts which have been held in British institutions.

These artefacts are believed to include evidence of treaties from Australian and British offices being kept at the British Library in London.

