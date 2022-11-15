Inquiry To "Shine The Spotlight" On Ending Child Exploitation

A parliamentary inquiry looking at how law enforcement deal with child exploitation material is now underway.

Established during the last parliament, the inquiry aims to "shine a spotlight" on how prolific the spread of child sexual abuse material is across the internet and how tech companies can play at part at stopping it.

Acting eSafety Commissioner Toby Dagg warns there is an urgent need for transparency between tech platforms and authorities.

"We know that there's a lot of good work being done in the tech industry, but transparency has been very much on the company's terms," he said.

"They've elected to create their own narratives for how they report on what they're doing to counter child sexual exploitation on their platforms.

"But there are big gaps in our knowledge, big gaps in terms of how we understand specific tools to be used and we have some gaps as well in terms of understanding how companies are investing in trust and safety," he said.

Leading up to the inquiry, the commissioner’s office issued legal notices to Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Snap and Omegle to disclose how they are addressing the silent pandemic.

"It's happening right in front of us, it's happening right in the open, I think our instinct is to assume that it's happening on the dark web where we see so much other awful activity taking place," Mr Dagg said.

"That's why we're trying to shine a spotlight into those parts of the Internet that we all know as being part of our daily experience, to start to turn that tide and to really hold companies to account and show both what's failing, but also highlight what's working." - Acting eSafety Commissioner Toby Dagg

Tune in to Listnr's latest podcast, The Children in the Pictures: The story you weren’t allowed to hear is finally out in the open. It’s a silent epidemic — and it’s coming for our kids. This 8 part series is a powerful examination into how child abuse has become endemic online, and what we can all do to fight it.