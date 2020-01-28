Inspiring Resilient Women

International Women's Day

Article heading image for Inspiring Resilient Women

QGC presents 'Inspiring Resilient Women' - Celebrate International Women's Day with GEA and special guest speaker, triple Olympian and stroke survivor Sally Callie. 

Ticket details as follows:

Date: March 10, 2020

Time: 11am - 1:30pm

Location: Yaralla Sports Club

What: Lunch, lucky door prizes and more

Ticket Price: $65

To purchase your tickets click here

Ten percent of every ticket purchased, along with all money raised from a fabulous raffle drawn on the day, will be donated to the Gladstone Women's Health Centre. 

Gladstone Women’s Health Centre is a not-for-profit organisation for Women by Women. The centre is committed to providing support services, education programs and health information specifically for women and about women’s issues.

28 January 2020

International Womens Day
Resilient Women Luncheon
Luncheon
Sally Callie
Listen Live!
International Womens Day
Resilient Women Luncheon
Luncheon
Sally Callie
International Womens Day
Resilient Women Luncheon
Luncheon
Sally Callie
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs