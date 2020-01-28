QGC presents 'Inspiring Resilient Women' - Celebrate International Women's Day with GEA and special guest speaker, triple Olympian and stroke survivor Sally Callie.

Ticket details as follows:

Date: March 10, 2020

Time: 11am - 1:30pm

Location: Yaralla Sports Club

What: Lunch, lucky door prizes and more

Ticket Price: $65

To purchase your tickets

Ten percent of every ticket purchased, along with all money raised from a fabulous raffle drawn on the day, will be donated to the Gladstone Women's Health Centre.

Gladstone Women’s Health Centre is a not-for-profit organisation for Women by Women. The centre is committed to providing support services, education programs and health information specifically for women and about women’s issues.