Inspiring Resilient Women
International Women's Day
QGC presents 'Inspiring Resilient Women' - Celebrate International Women's Day with GEA and special guest speaker, triple Olympian and stroke survivor Sally Callie.
Ticket details as follows:
Date: March 10, 2020
Time: 11am - 1:30pm
Location: Yaralla Sports Club
What: Lunch, lucky door prizes and more
Ticket Price: $65
To purchase your tickets click here
Ten percent of every ticket purchased, along with all money raised from a fabulous raffle drawn on the day, will be donated to the Gladstone Women's Health Centre.
Gladstone Women’s Health Centre is a not-for-profit organisation for Women by Women. The centre is committed to providing support services, education programs and health information specifically for women and about women’s issues.