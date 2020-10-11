Inspiring visitors to create their own unique adventure across the Mackay Region is the key theme of a new marketing campaign launched today by Mackay Tourism.

Running until the end of January, the campaign features videos produced by popular travel influencer Mark Fitz, a competition, and the release of a new itinerary that showcases four distinct Mackay Region destinations.

Mackay Tourism chief executive officer Tas Webber said the campaign aims to inspire older families to consider Mackay for a drive holiday during the summer holidays.

“The Choose Your Adventure campaign will market the adventure and nature-based hero experiences that make the Mackay Region unique,” Mr Webber said.

“Families with children aged between 10 and 17, travelling from Townsville, Rockhampton and Moranbah are our primary target markets over summer. Mackay Tourism will therefore be creating and marketing content from across our spectacular region to inspire this market.”

As an added incentive to visitors, Mackay Tourism has partnered with fourteen local tourism businesses to offer special deals. Amongst these participating businesses is Lanai Riverside Apartments.

Lanai managing director Karen Nelson explained what made the Mackay Region a popular family holiday destination.

“The Mackay Region has a lot to offer families. The region’s pristine natural landscapes and abundance of native wildlife means there’s no better place to leave the stresses of 2020 behind and reconnect as a family,” said Ms Nelson.

“Stay three nights at Lanai overlooking the beautiful Pioneer River and get a fourth night for free. Guided by Mackay Tourism’s new Choose Your Adventure four day itinerary, staying that extra night in Mackay brings with it an opportunity to explore yet more incredible destinations.”

Holiday deals and inspiration are available from the campaign website, found at www.mackayregion.com/chooseyouradventure.