Instagram Account Dedicated To Throwing Partner Under The Bus For Messiness

Is your partners mess constantly grinding your gears?

Well maybe you should take some notes, because a lady in Japan has had enough of her husbands laziness so much so that she's made an instagram dedicated to calling him out!

The woman has over 471,000 followers for just 160 posts.

Although all captions are in Japanese, you can still greatly appreciate the humour in each photo.

From confusing stains, trails of tissues, unchanged empty toilet rolls, she's hasn't missed!

Take a look at some of the posts below.

So simple, yet so effective!

