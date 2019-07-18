Instagram "Likes" To Be Hidden From Users From Today

Australian Instagram users will no longer be able to see how many “likes” their posts have received, starting from today.

The social media platform will be rolling out the changes to “remove pressure” from users, starting from today.

The trial update means users won’t see how many views videos or likes videos receive under the trial changes.

However, the change won't affect measurement tools for businesses and creators on Instagram, which is owned by social media giant Facebook, and all likes and engagement metrics will still be available in those tools.

The trial update expands on a similar change introduced in Canada in May and will be extended to New Zealand, Japan, Ireland, Italy and Brazil.

Australia was among those countries chosen for the trial because it has a fast-growing, highly engaged community of millions of people on Instagram and a tech-savvy audience.

A decision will be made at a later date on whether or not the update will be made permanent.

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!