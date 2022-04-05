Integrated Birth Certificates For Adoptees Under New Victorian Bill

A new Victorian legislation introduced to parliament on Tuesday allows adopted people to have both their biological and adoptive parents on their birth certificate.

It follows last year’s parliamentary inquiry into historical forced adoption, revealing 40,000 children in Victoria were forced into adoption between 1958 to 1984.

Included in the recommendations handed down was an integrated birth certificate.

Integrated birth certificates have already been introduced in South Australia, Western Australia, and New South Wales.

Attorney general, Jaclyn Symes, said the legislation would enable adopted people to update their records with a certificate that “better represents their own story”.

Included in the updated certificate, would be their birth parents, adoptive parents, and the date of their adoption.

“We know we can’t change the past, but we can try repair the damage caused,” Symes said in a statement “This is something that victims of forced adoption have asked for – we’re putting their voices and wishes at the centre of this process.”

"This is a meaningful change we can start to make right now to help people who were adopted to tell their stories“

Currently, people adopted in Victoria are given a new birth certificate with their adoptive name and the names of their adoptive parents, while the original birth certificate is stamped with “cancelled” or “adopted”.

The integrated certificates are expected to be available by late 2023.

