International Borders Are Set To Be Opened Before Christmas

The government has assured Australians, international borders will reopen by Christmas at the latest.

Tourism Minister Dan Tehan, who will be heading overseas next week for critical trade talks, made the promise over a virtual address to the National Press Club on Wednesday.

“I do empathise with the Australians who have been denied the opportunity to travel overseas this year. It’s another reason why everyone should get vaccinated and we have to stick to the national plan that will see our international border open up – at this rate by Christmas at the latest,” Tehan said.

Within the National Plan, Australians will be set to travel internationally once 80 per cent of adults aged 16 and over are vaccinated.

However, where we can expect to travel, is yet to be revealed.

“People will be able to freely travel outside of Australia, with no restrictions or no limitation … Obviously, it will be dependent on the requirements that are put in place of the countries that they are travelling with,” the minister added.

Australia is in negotiations with several countries to establish “travel bubbles” and home quarantine trials for returning travellers are well and truly underway.

Ahead of reopening, Tehan revealed the government is working with international embassies whilst they do compatibility checks on the QR code system.

"So that when those international borders open and as I said in my speech, hopefully at the latest by Christmas, that Australians will be able to travel with a QR code link to their passport which will be able to show a proof of vaccination.

Meanwhile, further trials are underway to implement a home quarantine system for returned travellers.

Meanwhile, Qantas is ahead of the game on the international airline front, having scheduled international flights expected to begin from mid-December to destinations like London, Los Angeles and Fiji.

