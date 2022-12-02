International Passengers Warned Of Delays Ahead Of Industry Action

International passengers flying in and out of Adelaide next week are being warned they are most likely to be affected by planned industrial action.

Firefighters are set to walk off the job across the country’s airports between 6am and 10 am on December 9.

An Adelaide Airport spokesperson told the Advertiser warned passengers to plan ahead of their flights.

“Around 1,400 international passengers expected through Adelaide Airport on the morning of December 9,” the spokesperson said.

“We are working with our industry stakeholders including airlines on minimising disruptions.

“We recommend all passengers travelling on that day check with their airline for the latest updates on their flight.”

There are fears flights could be grounded as a result of the strikes, particularly through peak morning periods- as well as the date coinciding with some South Australian private schools’ end of term.

The strike comes as the United Firefighters Union Aviation Branch (UFU) fights for an extra 100 firefighters to be employed, as well as a 15.5 per cent pay rise over three years for members.

