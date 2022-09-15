International Travel Boost For Victoria As Cruise Ships Returning To Our Shores

International Tourism via Victoria is set to boom, with the return of cruise ships to the state and increased direct international flights.

This morning, 2,500 passengers aboard the Coral Princess cruise ship were welcomed at Station Pier by the tourism minister which he said was an “important milestone for the state’s tourism and recovery efforts”.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

More cruise ships are scheduled to visit from late October through April next year, including Cunard’s iconic Queen Elizabeth which will dock in Melbourne from mid-November.

While United Airlines is increasing its direct services to Melbourne, offering daily flights from both San Francisco and Los Angeles.

“It’s fantastic to see cruise ships back on our shores with passengers from all over the globe,” Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said.

“Australia remains high on the list for many US travellers and new connections direct to Victoria mean that millions of visitors will start their trip down under right here – boosting tourism and supporting local jobs and businesses.”

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.