International Travel Expected To Come Even Earlier This Year

After months of hot speculation, Scott Morrison is expected to provide a concrete date of when international travel will reopen in a matter of hours.

It’s understood the ban will lift in November as Victoria and New Soth Wales edge closer to the 80% double-dose vaccination target.

Along with the announcement, the PM will provide a framework the states will need to meet before they can agree to reopening international travel.

Under the new rules, double-vaccinated Australians will be allowed to travel and be required to take a pre-flight Covid test.

The cap on international arrivals will also be scrapped.

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham says Australia will be taking a “cautious and staged approach.”

“Obviously different states are going to hit vaccination targets at different times,” he said.

NSW is expected to be the first to enjoy the new freedom, with travellers trialling a new 7-day home quarantine option. It’s anticipated Victoria will follow shortly after.

Tensions remain among Premiers who still cannot agree on when state borders should reopen. One, WA Premier Mark McGowan is staying firm on his decision to keep WA borders closed, likely to remain in place for the rest of the year.

International Qantas flights will likely soon be packed, as stranded Australians grow desperate to reunite with their families in time for the summer holidays.

