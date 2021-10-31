International Travel Reopens To Fully Vaccinated

After almost 600 days

Full travel has finally reopened for the fully vaccinated after being shut down for nearly 600 days due to the Covid pandemic. 

Travellers stranded overseas will be the first to return down under and quarantine is no longer needed for people returning to Victoria, New South Wales and the ACT. 

Qantas Group Executive Andrew McGinnis says it's an exciting day. 

"It’s great to see Australians booking as they are in droves to come back to Australia in time for Christmas and we’re also a lot of people keen to take trips that they’ve been waiting a very long time to take," he said.
The first international flight has touched down at Sydney Airport from Singapore Monday morning with family and friends able to catch up without delay.

31 October 2021

INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL
Qantas
National news
