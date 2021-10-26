International Travel Will Return On November 1

The Prime Minister has announced the travel ban on international travel will be lifted on Monday.

Scott Morrison confirmed that fully vaccinated Australian’s will no longer need an exemption to leave the country from November 1.

“I can announce today that tonight the Health Minister signed off on the fact from the 1st of November, Australian’s who are doubled vaccinated will be able to travel overseas, as we’ve flagged and we’re looking forward to that.”

International travel will return on Monday

The Prime Minister credited the high vaccination rates in the country that allowed the decision to be made.

“Today I can tell you that Australia’s first dose vaccination rate is now higher than the United Kingdom. Higher than the United Kingdom, and already higher than the United States.”

As of Tuesday, 87 percent of eligible Australian’s had received their first dose, and 74 percent are now fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Singapore has announced it will welcome vaccinated Aussies without requiring quarantine from November 8.

Travellers will be required to return a negative test prior to leaving the country and on arrival.

