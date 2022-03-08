International Women’s Day Calls For Gender Equality & Freedom From Prejudice

Today marks International Women's Day (IWD), a global celebration of the economic, political, and social achievements of women past, present, and future.

Around Australia, events are rolling out across the week, celebrating this year’s IWD theme of #BreakTheBias, with the emphasis on creating a gender-equal world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination.

2021 was a tumultuous year, driven by a global pandemic, economic inequalities, and revelations around the all-pervasive nature of sexual harassment, coercion, assault, and violence in Australia.

But emerging from the silence and complacency, came individual and collective voices, encouraged by the resilience of the #MeToo movement.

Australia saw the likes of former Australian of the Year Grace Tame, ex-Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins, sexual consent activist Chanel Contos, and sexual assault survivor and advocate Saxon Mullins, all raising their voices for women's equality.

Each in their own way has participated in sparking a national conversation on the safety, respect, and equity of women in Australia, shining the spotlight on the myriad of ways women and children remain unsafe and disrespected in their homes, in schools, in workplaces, in Parliament House and in public spaces.

A new campaign "Safety, Respect, Equity" demanding equal pay and an end to injustice and inequity for women and children was launched this week, calling for a range of reforms ahead of the Federal election.

In an open letter, signed by Brittany Higgins, Lucy Hughes Turnbull, Wendy McCarthy, Grace Tame, Madison de Rozario, Yasmin Poole, Julia Banks, Michele O’Neil Chanel Contos, Christine Holgate, Larissa Behrendt and Georgie Dent, the collective voice of Australian women can be heard.

"One in five women in Australia will be sexually assaulted or raped in her lifetime. Two in five women have faced sexual harassment in the workplace in the last five years. If you’re a First Nations woman, a woman of colour, have a disability or identify as LGBTIQ+, those statistics are far worse," the open letter said.

“Over the years there have been countless reviews, inquiries, promises, conferences, and bodies established to assess and report on the inequity and injustice women face, but there has been no meaningful change."

“Enough is enough. We are tired of empty promises. Every woman in Australia deserves access to a safe place to work, a safe place to live, fair and equal pay, quality free early learning & care, and a justice system that works for survivors.”

Whether deliberate or unconscious, bias exists, and action is needed to level the playing field.

For more information on International Women's Day celebrations and to see what's happening in your state, head to https://www.internationalwomensday.com/

