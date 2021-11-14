Interstate Alert As Covid Positive Man Travels From Brisbane To Hobart

Another interstate Covid alert after a man travelling from Queensland to Tasmania tested positive.

The Department of Health have confirmed a Victorian man flew from Brisbane to Hobart on Sunday afternoon and was due to fly to Melbourne when a positive result was returned.

The man did not board the flight to Melbourne and was instead taken directly to the hotel quarantine.

Anyone onboard Virgin flight VA702 from Brisbane to Hobart, which arrived about 12.15pm on Sunday, need to isolate immediately and phone the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738.

Meanwhile, Queenslanders stranded interstate can return and quarantine at home after hitting the 70 per cent fully vaccinated milestone over the weekend.

Australian Medical Association Vice President Dr Chris Moy said that the recent spike in vaccination uptake comes as no surprise.

"I think what we are seeing is that whenever there's been actual Covid within the community, it has made a reality for people and created an urgency for people to get vaccinated." - Dr Chris Moy

Meantime, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is expected to announce a new Border pass system later today.

