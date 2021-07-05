Regions labelled as red zones were unlikely to be downgraded to an orange level anytime soon, it was revealed on Monday.

Victoria’s Covid Response Commander, Jeroen Weimar, said it would be a while yet, but it would be better for stranded Victorians to return to the state and enter isolation, if possible.

“If you’re Victorian, if you’re in the red zone areas, and you need to be back for a certain time, the sooner you’re back here, the better you can start your isolation period, safely at home. Of course, as soon as we reduce those red zones to orange zones, we’ll see what we can do, retrospectively.”

Current red zones include Greater Sydney, Brisbane, Moreton Bay and the Sunshine Coast.

The revelation came as Victoria recorded no new local cases for the fifth consecutive day, while New South Wales gained another 35 locally acquired cases.

24 of Sydney's new cases spent the entirety of their infectious period while in isolation.

Interstate 'Red Zones' Unlikely To Be Downgraded Anytime Soon

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.