Health authorities are on high alert after another truck driver tested positive for Covid.

The Victorian driver entered WA on September 30 and left on October 3, and tested positive at the Victorian and SA border.

Interstate truck driver sparks WA Covid warning

The driver is in quarantine in South Australia, and his co-driver who travelled alongside him has tested negative.

Although he was likely infectious the entire time he was in the state, authorities say the risk of transmission is low.

Health authorities are currently working to identify any close or casual contacts, as well as any exposure sites.

Currently, four service stations in Balcatta, Kewdale, Balladonia, and Norseman have been listed as potential exposure sites.

For more details on the exposure sites, visit that Healthy WA website.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.