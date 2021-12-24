Interval For Booster Shots Brought Forward One Month

The COVID booster program has taken a major step forward, with eligible Australians rolling up their sleeve from January 4.

As cases surge on the east coast, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt confirmed double vaccinated Aussies can receive their booster shot four months after a second dose.

Hunt says it's been approved by ATAGI - the nation's vaccine regulator.

"The planning behind that is that will open up a new cohort, that means we will go from about 3.2 million who are eligible today to approximately 7.5 million who will be eligible as of the 4th of January."

There will be further changes to the program on January 31, with the booster dose to be delivered three months after the second.

"That will take it out to 16 million Australians who will be eligible at that point in time," Hunt said.

"These dates have been sent out of an abundance of caution."

Chief Health Officer Professor Paul Kelly says it's imperative to help protect the residents who are most vulnerable.

"Our main aim of the program is to protect those who are most at risk of severe disease."

Mr Hunt also said there will be no issues with supply, after ATAGI prepared for increased demand.

