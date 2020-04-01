Intrastate Travel Restrictions Across WA

Intrastate travel restrictions are now in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

These restrictions will prevent non-essential travel across regional boundaries. Exemptions do apply to those travelling across regional boarders for the following:

work purposes

to transport freight

to attend medical appointments

to attend school or an educational institution

to those who do not have access to groceries or supplies within their region

caring for family members

compassionate grounds

The freight industry will continue to operate.

Main Roads Western Australia is supporting WA Police with the introduction of these new measures by establishing checkpoints, supplying lighting towers and toilets at required checkpoints and mobilising variable message boards (VMBs) to provide advance messaging to road users.

People are encouraged, where possible, to assist police by preparing documentation, such as a letter/email/SMS from an employer, to support their travel.

The WA public is advised to stay home, or if you are currently outside of your region, you should return home immediately. National parks and temporary accommodation will also be closed to tourists. Police have the power to issue fines to anyone who chooses to ignore the order.

For more information, you can visit https://www.wa.gov.au/

