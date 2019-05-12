Introducing Kacey Musgraves: The Model

Image: Instagram/Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves is one stunning looking gal, so it seems a natural progression that her great looks would take her down another path – enter IMG Models.

Kacey has just signed a contract with the modelling agency which has offices in New York City, Los Angeles and internationally.

"So excited to be joining the @IMGmodels fam," Musgraves tweeted on Tuesday (May 7), confirming the news.

The agency represents other well-known names like Karlie Kloss, Lily Aldridge and Hailey Bieber, as well as Bella and Gigi Hadid.

The contract comes after Musgraves made her Met Gala debut as a real-life Barbie, complete with blonde hair and a neon pink suit. Moschino and Jeremy Scott designed her outfit with help from her stylist, Erica Cloud – and she totally pulled it off – come on Barbie, let’s go party…

Kacey Musgraves the country singer is currently in Australia on her first ever Australian headline tour. Having played to sell-out crowds in Brisbane and Sydney, Kacey is in Melbourne on Tuesday night - grab your tix at Kacey Musgraves Oh What A World Tour Melbourne.

