Introducing The Six-Wheeled Ute That'll Set You Back A Sweet $530,000

You know that bit in Jurassic Park, when Jeff Goldblum's character says: "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should"?

Introducing the Hennessey Goliath 6x6, the monster ute whose makers really could have taken a leaf out of Goldblum's book and just scaled. it. back.

The six-wheel drive truck is literally a majorly souped-up version of the Chevrolet Silverado; the American company takes the base model and extensively modifies it, lengthening the tray and raising the suspension by about 20 cm.

Add a revved up V8 engine, a revised intake system and a new side exit exhaust and you've got a ute that'll set you back more than half a million dollars.

"These are very exclusive and unique vehicles that make a huge statement anywhere our clients go - whether it's Rodeo Drive or the sand dunes of the Sahara Desert," Hennessey founder and CEO John Hennessey said.

"Based on the 2019/ 2020 Chevrolet Silverado truck, the Goliath 6x6 takes the already very capable Chevy 4x4 truck and elevates its off-road capabilities to another level."

If you're keen to get this bad boy imported, you can chuck another $200,000 (ish) on in GST and stamp duty, plus the cost of converting it from left-hand drive to right-hand drive.

You'll also want to get in quick; only 24 of these beasts have been created, with some already being snapped up by ute lovers.

"Our first Goliath 6x6 is owned by auto enthusiast Bob Berard, owner of the largest potato farm in the state of Wisconsin," Hennessey revealed.

The more you know.

