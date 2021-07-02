Intrust Super Cup Statewide Games Postponed Due To Brisbane Lockdown

The QRL has announced all games in local competitions scheduled for this weekend have been postponed in light of the 24-hour lockdown extension for Brisbane and Moreton Bay.

It includes the Queensland Cup and leagues on the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Ipswich.

It is intended the Intrust Super Cup and Hastings Deering Colts games will now be played on the weekend of July 24-25.

In a statement on their website, the QLD said, "these measures are necessary to ensure the health and safety of all participants and we look forward to fixtures resuming across the state when it is deemed safe to do so".

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.