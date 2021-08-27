Investigation Launched After Boy Sustains Serious Head Injury Falling From Car

CCTV footage of the car the boy fell from, stopping before driving off in Mirrabooka. Source: WA Police

Police are trying to work out how a twelve-year-old boy fell from a moving car in Mirrabooka overnight.

The incident occurred just after 10 pm Thursday night when a 16 year old boy was driving a red Volkswagen Golf hatchback along with two passengers along Cobbler Road.

It's understood one passenger, a 12 year old boy, was "car surfing" when he fell from the car near Northwood Drive, sustaining serious head injuries.

The boy was rushed to Perth Children's Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

As investigators work to piece together the circumstances, they are asking anyone with dash cam footage or mobile phone vision of the crash or of the red Volkswagen Golf prior to the crash, to upload the vision via this link.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make an anonymous report online.

