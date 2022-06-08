Investigation Launched Following Grim Discovery Of Skeletal Remain At Glasshouse Mountains

Detectives are investigating the grim discovery of skeletal remains found in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

Two men while on a four-wheel-drive adventure, came across the supposed human remains about midday on Tuesday, on a remote forestry track in south-east Queensland's Glasshouse Mountains.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Queensland Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Queensland Police have established a crime scene, with the bones sent off for preliminary examinations.

"They will be sent for further scientific and forensic analysis including establishing gender," a QPS spokesperson said.

An incident centre has been established at Maroochydore police station with police from the Sunshine Coast criminal investigation branch, intelligence officers, and scientific and crime scene officers.

A police update is expected at 3pm.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au .

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr